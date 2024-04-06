Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day moving average is $203.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

