Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

