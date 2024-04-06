Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

