Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

