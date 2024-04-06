Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,057 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

