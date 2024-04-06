Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $170.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

