Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

