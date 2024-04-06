S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $431.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.30. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

