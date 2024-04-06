SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.86. 4,416,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,799. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.12 and a 200-day moving average of $366.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

