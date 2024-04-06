SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

