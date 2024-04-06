SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lifted by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

