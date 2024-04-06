SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

