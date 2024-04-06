SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.