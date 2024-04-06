Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.20

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.20 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.51). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.50), with a volume of 4,094,226 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 172.50 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,408.29). 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

