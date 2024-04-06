STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $39.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $43.96. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 377,702 shares changing hands.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

