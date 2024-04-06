Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.