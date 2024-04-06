Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
