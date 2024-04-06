Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.33 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.64 ($0.25). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 276,340 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.23 million, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 0.59.

About Steppe Cement

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.