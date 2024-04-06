Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.33 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.64 ($0.25). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 276,340 shares changing hands.
Steppe Cement Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.23 million, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 0.59.
About Steppe Cement
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Cement
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.