Stifel Nicolaus Increases Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target to $26.00

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.