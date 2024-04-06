StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,173,000 after buying an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,377,000 after buying an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

