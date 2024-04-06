StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 2.6 %

IPDN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 12.79. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

