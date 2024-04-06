StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

