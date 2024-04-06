StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 167,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

