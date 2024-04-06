StockNews.com Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $6,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

