StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASR. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR opened at $331.34 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $332.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

