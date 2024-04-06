StockNews.com Downgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

