StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
