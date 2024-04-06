StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.