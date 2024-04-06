StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

