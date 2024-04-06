StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group



Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

