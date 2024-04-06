StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,948,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

