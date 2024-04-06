StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Stories
