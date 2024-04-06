StockNews.com Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.89.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

