StockNews.com Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

