StockNews.com Lowers Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

