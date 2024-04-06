StockNews.com Upgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $421.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

