Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Up 5.1%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.48. 127,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 960,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

