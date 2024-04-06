Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.29. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $8,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

