Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,352 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 11,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $194.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

