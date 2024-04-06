Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,040 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 695,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

