Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.