Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. 4,483,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,407. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.