Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $83.94. 4,694,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

