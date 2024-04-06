Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.