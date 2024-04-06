Stratos Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

EFAV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 653,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

