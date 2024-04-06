Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,453,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

