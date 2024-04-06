Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 3,387,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

