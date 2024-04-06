Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

