Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,394 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS INDA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.02. 3,751,331 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

