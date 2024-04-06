Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.47. 90,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,883. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average of $163.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

