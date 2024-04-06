Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BINC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,954,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 387,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,499. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

