Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

