Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

